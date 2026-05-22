Allcargo Terminals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 208.04 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals reported to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 208.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.00% to Rs 44.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 820.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 757.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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