Allcargo Terminals rises as CFS volumes jump 4% YoY in March
Allcargo Terminals rose 3.91% to Rs 26.28 after the company reported a rise in its container freight station (CFS) volumes for March 2026.The company handled 58.6 thousand TEUs during the month, marking a 4% increase compared to March 2025 and a 2% rise from February 2026.
Allcargo Terminals operates in the container freight station (CFS) and inland container depot (ICD) segment.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Allcargo Terminals rose 27.7% to Rs 15.03 crore, and net sales increased 16.6% to Rs 218.35 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST