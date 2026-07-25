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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 21.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 21.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 150.28 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech rose 21.69% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 150.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales150.28143.91 4 OPM %27.5225.40 -PBDT40.7037.57 8 PBT24.6624.15 2 NP18.1214.89 22

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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