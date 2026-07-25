Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 21.69% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 150.28 croreNet profit of Alldigi Tech rose 21.69% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 150.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales150.28143.91 4 OPM %27.5225.40 -PBDT40.7037.57 8 PBT24.6624.15 2 NP18.1214.89 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter
OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST