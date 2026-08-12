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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Sales rise 42.08% to Rs 22.79 crore

Net Loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 22.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.08% to Rs 22.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.7916.04 42 OPM %15.1824.31 -PBDT-15.90-13.62 -17 PBT-22.98-20.71 -11 NP-22.98-20.71 -11

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:23 PM IST