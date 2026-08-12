Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.08% to Rs 22.79 crore

Net Loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 22.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.08% to Rs 22.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.7916.0415.1824.31-15.90-13.62-22.98-20.71-22.98-20.71

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