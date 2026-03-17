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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Safari Industries (India) Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2026.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2026.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd lost 5.14% to Rs 419.55 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18082 shares in the past one month.

 

Safari Industries (India) Ltd crashed 4.68% to Rs 1471.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3638 shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd tumbled 4.55% to Rs 73.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Kalpataru Projects International Ltd dropped 3.98% to Rs 1046. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7444 shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd slipped 3.73% to Rs 2717.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20750 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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