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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Blenders Q4 PAT drops 48% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Allied Blenders Q4 PAT drops 48% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers reported a 47.90% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.97 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 78.64 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the fall in profit, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 9.36% YoY to Rs 1,006.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 102.22 crore, slightly lower than Rs 105.93 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 0.34 crore due to the New Labour Code.

EBITDA for the quarter increased 21.2% to Rs 182 crore, compared with Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin improved to 17.9% from 16.1% YoY.

 

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 17.17% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 228.32 crore, while revenue from operations grew 11.44% to Rs 3,922.78 crore.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director of ABD, stated, FY26 stands out as a defining year for ABD, marked by record annual profits and our second consecutive year of consistent quarterly performance post-listing. This success is driven by the accelerated growth of our P&A portfolio, build-up of our luxury portfolio and disciplined cost management. Another landmark achievement is ICONiQ White crossing the 10-million-case milestone. Our strategic investments in strengthening our manufacturing backbone will further enhance supply chain efficiencies, ensuring that ABD remains agile and margin accretive. With this strong foundation, we are now entering a transformative next phase of growth, centered on scaling our market presence and driving market shares as we enter the new financial year.

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Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.40 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (270%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. Upon approval, the dividend will be paid within the prescribed timelines through electronic mode. The company has fixed Friday, 26 June 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligibility for the final dividend for FY26.

Additionally, the board has approved fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through equity shares, convertible securities, debentures, warrants, preference shares, or other instruments via public issue, private placement, or QIP, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is engaged in the manufacturing, procurement, and sale of alcoholic beverages.

The counter rose 0.53% to Rs 554.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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