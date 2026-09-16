Allied Blenders receives licence to manufacture of malt spirits from Telangana Excise

Allied Blenders and Distillers said that it has been granted a licence for manufacture of malt spirits for potable purpose by the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Telangana, Hyderabad.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, the company informed that it has received an order from the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Telangana, Hyderabad, granting licence for manufacture of malt spirits for potable purposes at its facility situated at Rangapur Village, Pebbair Mandal, Wanaparthy District, Telangana.

The licence has been granted to permit the company to manufacture malt spirits of a quantity of nearly 4.4 million bulk litres (BL) per annum, subject to certain terms and conditions prescribed thereunder and under the provisions of the applicable Telangana excise laws.

The company has sourced malt spirit from third-party distillers to meet its production requirements. With the grant of licence, the company will now be able to manufacture malt spirit in-house, thereby supporting its raw material requirements and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Further, the licence will enable the company to produce and develop its own single malt whisky products, strengthening its premium product portfolio and providing opportunities for future growth.

The licence shall remain valid in accordance with the applicable provisions of law, subject to compliance with the terms and conditions specified therein.

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is engaged in the manufacturing, procurement, and sale of alcoholic beverages.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 12.98% to Rs 49.22 crore despite a 6.08% rise in revenue to Rs 978.94 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 634.75 on the BSE.

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