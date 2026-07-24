Allied Blenders rises after Q1 PAT climbs 21% QoQ to Rs 45 crore

Allied Blenders and Distillers rose 1% to Rs 608.50 after the company reported a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.42 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 37.63 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported an 18.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.42 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 55.83 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 6.08% YoY to Rs 978.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, despite the decline in net profit.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 67.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, down 10.31% from Rs 75.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA for the quarter increased 1.2% to Rs 120 crore, compared with Rs 119 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin stood at 12.2%, compared with 12.8% in Q1 FY26.

Amar Sinha, managing director of ABD, stated, Our Q1FY27 performance reflects the continued progress of ABDs transformation journey, with steady topline growth, a richer portfolio mix and disciplined execution across the business. While global supply chain disruptions had a short-term impact during the quarter, the underlying business remains resilient. We are currently focused on investing in our people, strengthening our brands and accelerating our premiumization agenda while maintaining strong execution of our backward integration projects. The recently implemented India-UK FTA is margin accretive while also supporting higher-end portfolio opportunities through improved sourcing flexibility. These priorities are central to building a more agile, efficient and future-ready ABD and support our focus on driving topline growth in the mid-teens over the medium term.

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is engaged in the manufacturing, procurement, and sale of alcoholic beverages.

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