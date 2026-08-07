Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 14.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.93% to Rs 260.49 crore

Net profit of Allied Digital Services declined 14.20% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 260.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.260.49219.028.738.6021.8919.2216.8714.1612.3914.44

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