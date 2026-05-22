Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.03% to Rs 267.77 crore

Net Loss of Allied Digital Services reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.03% to Rs 267.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.32% to Rs 35.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 967.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 807.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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