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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 55.79 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 15.77% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 55.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.72% to Rs 28.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 173.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.7952.75 6 173.54149.64 16 OPM %5.229.65 -14.5811.11 - PBDT7.268.60 -16 38.7424.55 58 PBT5.887.54 -22 33.0520.28 63 NP5.186.15 -16 28.7217.33 66

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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