Alok Industries' Q4 net loss widens to Rs 193 crore

Alok Industries' consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.54 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 74.47 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 3.14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 982.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 193.65 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with a loss before tax of Rs 74.33 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses reduced by 1.42% YoY to Rs 1,189.20 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 453.33 crore (down 5.15% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 108.21 crore (up 16.75% YoY) during the quarter.

Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both cotton & polyester value chain. The company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing, including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturer and traders.

Shares of Alok Industries shed 0.49% to Rs 14.36 on the BSE.