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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 138.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 138.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 993.11 crore

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 138.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 171.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 993.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 932.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales993.11932.49 7 OPM %5.752.14 -PBDT-88.67-128.95 31 PBT-155.45-197.16 21 NP-138.25-171.56 19

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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