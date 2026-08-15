Alpex Solar consolidated net profit declines 5.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.37% to Rs 503.42 crore

Net profit of Alpex Solar declined 5.72% to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 503.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 380.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.503.42380.3214.8016.4663.4761.5353.5457.4039.8742.29

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