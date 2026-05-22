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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 50.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 50.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 105.25% to Rs 671.96 crore

Net profit of Alpex Solar rose 50.82% to Rs 53.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 105.25% to Rs 671.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 327.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.39% to Rs 201.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 184.98% to Rs 2223.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 780.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales671.96327.39 105 2223.27780.15 185 OPM %13.2316.46 -14.3416.06 - PBDT83.1752.48 58 304.50120.82 152 PBT73.8249.50 49 280.42112.31 150 NP53.2735.32 51 201.5183.48 141

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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