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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alphageo (India) consolidated net profit rises 1660.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Alphageo (India) consolidated net profit rises 1660.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales rise 101.10% to Rs 82.13 crore

Net profit of Alphageo (India) rose 1660.49% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.10% to Rs 82.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales82.1340.84 101 OPM %23.805.80 -PBDT22.675.20 336 PBT19.740.88 2143 NP14.260.81 1660

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST