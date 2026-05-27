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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales decline 30.14% to Rs 49.29 crore

Net Loss of Alphageo (India) reported to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.14% to Rs 49.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.75% to Rs 112.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.2970.56 -30 112.17125.68 -11 OPM %-1.89-0.77 --7.42-2.48 - PBDT-0.990.63 PL -2.456.44 PL PBT-4.24-3.71 -14 -18.82-7.98 -136 NP-3.09-3.78 18 -13.89-6.11 -127

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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