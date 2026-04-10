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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alphalogic Industries wins order of Rs 2.61 cr from Blinkit

Alphalogic Industries wins order of Rs 2.61 cr from Blinkit

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Alphalogic Industries has won order worth Rs 2.61 crore to design, manufacture, supply and installation of Storage Racking System from Blink Commerce (Blinkit) for their unit based in Bhelk Haveli and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Saraikela Kharsawan in Jharkhand, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Kazhakkoottam and Kochi in Kerala, Rajahmundry District in Andhra Pradesh and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
 

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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