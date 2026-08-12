Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 10.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 10.12 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 10.26% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.1211.4418.1814.692.412.242.282.141.291.17

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