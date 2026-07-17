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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpine Texworld IPO ends with 1.40 times subscription

Alpine Texworld IPO ends with 1.40 times subscription

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The offer received bids for 1.68 crore shares as against 1.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Alpine Texworld 1,68,76,274 received bids for shares as against 1,20,24,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.40 times.

The retail individual investors category was subscribed 1.54 times, the qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion was subscribed 1.09 times and the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 1.09 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (14 July 2026) and it closed on Thursday (16 July 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 100 to Rs 105 per share.

 

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 126.25 crore at the upper price band of Rs 105. There was no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The funds raised were to be used for setting up a new weaving unit at the proposed Manufacturing Unit 3 to expand the company's grey fabric production capacity (Rs 30.71 crore), repayment of certain borrowings (Rs 52.20 crore), and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

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Alpine Texworld (ATL) are textile manufacturers and traders of grey fabric and yarn. The company operates in the weaving and spinning segments and also provides yarn sizing services. The company generates revenue primarily from the sale of grey fabric and yarn to customers in the textile value chain. The operations are working capital intensive, with a high inventory holding period and elongated receivable days. Solar power installations help offset a part of the companys energy requirements. As of March 31, 2026, total consolidated borrowings of the company stood at Rs 170.6

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.72 crore and sales of Rs 342.71 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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