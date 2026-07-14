Alpine Texworld IPO subscribed 28%

The offer received bids for 33.28 lakh shares as against 1.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Alpine Texworld 33,28,480 received bids for shares as against 1,20,24,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (14 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.28 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (14 July 2026) and it will close on Thursday (16 July 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 100 to Rs 105 per share. The minimum order quantity is 142 equity shares.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 126.25 crore at upper price band of Rs 105. There is no OFS component.

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 30.71 crore will be used towards setting up a new weaving unit at proposed manufacturing unit 3 to expand its production capabilities to produce grey fabric, Rs 52.2 crore will be utilised towards repaying certain borrowings and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Alpine Texworld (ATL) is a textile manufacturer and traders of grey fabric and yarn. The company operates in the weaving and spinning segments and also provides yarn sizing services. The company generates revenue primarily from the sale of grey fabric and yarn to customers in the textile value chain. The operations are working capital intensive, with high inventory holding period and elongated receivable days. Solar power installations help offset a part of the companys energy requirements. As of March 31, 2026, total consolidated borrowings of the company stood at Rs 170.6

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.72 crore and sales of Rs 342.71 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026

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