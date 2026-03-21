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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alps Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 62.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Alps Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 62.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Alps Industries reported to Rs 62.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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