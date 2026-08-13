Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 65.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.08% to Rs 6025.10 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 65.55% to Rs 375.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 6025.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6030.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6025.106030.0042.4140.741552.001441.80458.60267.40375.30226.70

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