Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 65.55% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.08% to Rs 6025.10 croreNet profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 65.55% to Rs 375.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 6025.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6030.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6025.106030.00 0 OPM %42.4140.74 -PBDT1552.001441.80 8 PBT458.60267.40 72 NP375.30226.70 66
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:17 PM IST