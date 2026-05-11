Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 85.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.38% to Rs 6021.20 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 85.40% to Rs 309.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.38% to Rs 6021.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5939.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.75% to Rs 1106.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 839.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.22% to Rs 24165.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19454.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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