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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 85.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 85.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 1.38% to Rs 6021.20 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 85.40% to Rs 309.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.38% to Rs 6021.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5939.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.75% to Rs 1106.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 839.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.22% to Rs 24165.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19454.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6021.205939.00 1 24165.0019454.00 24 OPM %41.8240.84 -41.2240.38 - PBDT1487.101386.70 7 5933.504396.20 35 PBT373.00187.10 99 1335.80923.80 45 NP309.80167.10 85 1106.60839.90 32

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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