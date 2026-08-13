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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amagi Media Labs surges after Q1 PAT jumps over 8-fold to Rs 34 cr

Amagi Media Labs surges after Q1 PAT jumps over 8-fold to Rs 34 cr

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Amagi Media Labs rallied 9.11% to Rs 696.20 after the company reported a strong earnings performance in Q1 FY27, with consolidated net profit surging 760.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 33.90 crore, compared with Rs 3.94 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 32.36% YoY to Rs 436.87 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 513.05% to Rs 40.40 crore from 6.59 crore posted a year earlier.

Total expenses rose 22.6% to Rs 414.05 crore in Q1 FY27. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 206.35 crore, up 16.12% YoY. Finance cost was at Rs 1.13 crore, down 26.14% YoY during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Baskar Subramanian as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of five years effective from December 1, 2026 to November 30, 2031.

Amagi Media Labs (Amagi) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that connects media companies to their audiences through cloud-native technology. Its platform helps content providers and distributors upload and deliver video over the internet (commonly known as streaming) through smart televisions, smartphones and applications, instead of traditional cable or set-top box services.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST