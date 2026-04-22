Amal consolidated net profit declines 71.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 94.40% to Rs 75.74 crore

Net profit of Amal declined 71.98% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.40% to Rs 75.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.59% to Rs 22.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.09% to Rs 239.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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