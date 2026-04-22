Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amal consolidated net profit declines 71.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Amal consolidated net profit declines 71.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 94.40% to Rs 75.74 crore

Net profit of Amal declined 71.98% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.40% to Rs 75.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.59% to Rs 22.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.09% to Rs 239.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales75.7438.96 94 239.64135.32 77 OPM %9.7026.90 -14.8832.00 - PBDT7.9510.59 -25 37.2641.81 -11 PBT5.608.28 -32 27.9532.61 -14 NP1.906.78 -72 22.3829.29 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Allcargo Logistics appoints Chief of Sales - Express

Allcargo Logistics appoints Chief of Sales - Express

L&T Energy GreenTech partners with ITOCHU Corporation, Japan

L&T Energy GreenTech partners with ITOCHU Corporation, Japan

Escorts Kubota launches new Digitrac models under Powertrac tractors

Escorts Kubota launches new Digitrac models under Powertrac tractors

INR weakens near Rs 94 per dollar mark amid resurgence in oil prices

INR weakens near Rs 94 per dollar mark amid resurgence in oil prices

Sensex sinks 757 pts, Nifty breaks below 24,400 as IT stocks crack

Sensex sinks 757 pts, Nifty breaks below 24,400 as IT stocks crack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

SRH vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026 TomorrowTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table