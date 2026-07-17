Amal consolidated net profit rises 77.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.06% to Rs 96.54 crore

Net profit of Amal rose 77.98% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.06% to Rs 96.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.96.5447.3117.7024.5823.2211.9320.879.5916.739.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News