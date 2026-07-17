Amal hits the roof as Q1 PAT jumps 78% YoY

Amal hit the 20% upper circuit at Rs 752.15 after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 77.98% YoY and 780.53% QoQ to Rs 16.73 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations soared 104.06% YoY and 27.46% QoQ to Rs 96.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 20.87 crore in Q1 FY27, up 272.68% vs Q4 and 117.62% vs Q1 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 122.67% YoY to Rs 79.45 crore. Raw material consumed surged 167.05% YoY to Rs 74.40 crore. Employee expenses declined 6.40% YoY to Rs 1.61 crore. Finance costs fell to nil from Rs 0.14 crore a year ago, while depreciation remained largely unchanged at Rs 2.35 crore.

The company's tax expense rose to Rs 4.08 crore from Rs 0.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while deferred tax declined 41.67% YoY to Rs 0.07 crore.

Meanwhile, Amal said its board approved a capital expenditure proposal of approximately Rs 12 crore to expand its sulphur dioxide (SO2) production capacity as part of its strategic growth plan. The company plans to increase SO2 production capacity to 105 tonnes per day (tpd) from the existing 45 tpd, implying an addition of 60 tpd. The existing capacity is currently almost fully utilised. The capacity expansion is expected to be completed within two years and will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and debt. According to the company, the proposed expansion is aligned with its strategic growth plan.

Amal is a chemical company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of products based on Sulphur. The plant is located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India.

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