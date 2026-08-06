Amanta Healthcare standalone net profit declines 5.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 68.80 crore

Net profit of Amanta Healthcare declined 5.70% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.68.8065.3121.1322.819.189.574.494.933.313.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News