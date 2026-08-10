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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 15.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 15.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Sales rise 23.92% to Rs 4214.54 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 15.86% to Rs 190.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.92% to Rs 4214.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3401.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4214.543401.08 24 OPM %9.6310.69 -PBDT413.50371.10 11 PBT254.63228.92 11 NP190.94164.80 16

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST