Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 94.55% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 3535.75 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 94.55% to Rs 314.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 3535.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3060.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.18% to Rs 895.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 944.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 13814.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12846.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3535.753060.07 16 13814.0012846.32 8 OPM %10.9011.14 -10.8412.58 - PBDT397.56356.68 11 1558.761687.76 -8 PBT239.76212.62 13 951.581162.10 -18 NP314.33161.57 95 895.77944.67 -5
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:09 AM IST