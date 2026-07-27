Monday, July 27, 2026 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 24.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 24.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 75.62 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 24.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 75.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.6252.54 44 OPM %10.9613.70 -PBDT6.115.48 11 PBT3.913.26 20 NP3.232.60 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 295.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 295.75% in the June 2026 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 51.92% in the June 2026 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 51.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 36.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 36.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 14.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 14.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Cineline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cineline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest