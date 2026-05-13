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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 100.55 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises rose 13.76% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 100.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.26% to Rs 8.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 389.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 336.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.5583.73 20 389.93336.80 16 OPM %2.982.65 -2.963.12 - PBDT3.322.30 44 11.8110.63 11 PBT3.162.13 48 11.149.95 12 NP2.151.89 14 8.177.41 10

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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