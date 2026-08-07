Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 38.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 100.68 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises rose 38.69% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 100.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.100.6889.453.152.843.312.563.152.382.331.68

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