Amber Enterprises enters manufacturing partnership with Oppo India

Amber Enterprises India said that it has entered into a manufacturing collaboration with Oppo Mobiles India (Oppo India), marking its foray into large-scale mobile phone manufacturing.

Oppo India, a licensed manufacturer of mobile phones for the OPPO, OnePlus and Realme brands in India, will partner with Amber Group to manufacture smartphones for these brands in the country.

Under the arrangement, Amber Group will leverage its manufacturing scale, operational capabilities, local supply chain network and expertise in enhancing domestic value addition, while the brands will contribute their global product and technology expertise.

The partnership underscores Oppo Indias confidence in Amber Groups ability to deliver quality, scale and consistency in manufacturing operations.

For Amber Group, the collaboration represents a significant milestone in its diversification strategy and strengthens its position in the electronics manufacturing ecosystem. The company said the partnership will support its long-term growth plans while expanding its role in India's mobile phone manufacturing sector.

The collaboration is expected to create opportunities for operational synergies and reinforce Ambers position as a preferred entity for B2B manufacturing. Both companies will work closely to ensure a gradual smooth ramp-up and to explore additional opportunities for future collaboration.

Speaking on the announcement, Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman & CEO, Amber Enterprises India Limited said: We are excited for this manufacturing collaboration with OPPO India. This collaboration underscores our manufacturing capabilities and our ability to support globally recognized brands with quality, reliability, value addition and scale.

Amber Enterprises India is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Consumer Durables, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Railway Subsystem & Mobility and its services.

Amber Enterprises reported a 26.8% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore for Q4 FY26, despite a 10.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,147.52 crore.

The scrip rose 1.14% to end at Rs 7,955.05 on the BSE on 18 June 2026.

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