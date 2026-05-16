Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 15.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 4147.52 croreNet profit of Amber Enterprises India rose 15.34% to Rs 133.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 4147.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3753.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.06% to Rs 177.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 243.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.19% to Rs 12186.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9973.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4147.523753.70 10 12186.489973.02 22 OPM %7.027.51 -7.087.35 - PBDT246.58246.56 0 698.04598.27 17 PBT147.29188.59 -22 375.49369.96 1 NP133.88116.07 15 177.65243.56 -27
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST