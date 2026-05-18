Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slides 6.89%, BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 1.76%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has lost 0.9% over last one month compared to 5.29% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.7% drop in the SENSEX

Amber Enterprises India Ltd fell 6.89% today to trade at Rs 7888.3. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.76% to quote at 57138.84. The index is down 5.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd decreased 2.62% and Berger Paints India Ltd lost 2.3% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 4.09 % over last one year compared to the 9.14% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has lost 0.9% over last one month compared to 5.29% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1202 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14246 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8970 on 07 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5404 on 27 Jan 2026.

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