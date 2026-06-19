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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber enters into manufacturing collaboration with Oppo Mobiles India

Amber enters into manufacturing collaboration with Oppo Mobiles India

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Amber Group has entered into a manufacturing collaboration with Oppo Mobiles India (Oppo India). OPPO India is a licensed manufacturer of Mobile Phones for brands of OPPO, OnePlus and Realme (the Brands) in India.

Under this collaboration, Amber Group will manufacture Mobile Phones for the Brands, combining the Brands' global product expertise with the Indian partner's manufacturing scale, operational capabilities, capability to enhance local value addition and local supply chain strengths.

This partnership reflects OPPO India's recognition of Amber Group's capabilities to deliver quality, scale, and consistency. For Amber group, the collaboration represents an important milestone in its efforts to expand its role in manufacturing and strengthen its long-term growth platform.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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