Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 28.93 crore

Net loss of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.28.9331.955.989.64-0.312.04-0.771.22-0.771.67