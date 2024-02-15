Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 28.93 croreNet loss of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales28.9331.95 -9 OPM %5.989.64 -PBDT-0.312.04 PL PBT-0.771.22 PL NP-0.771.67 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content