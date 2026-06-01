Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.28% to Rs 22.27 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.28% to Rs 22.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 604.08% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 141.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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