Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 54.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.85% to Rs 215.16 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 54.67% to Rs 24.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.85% to Rs 215.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 71.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 780.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 702.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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