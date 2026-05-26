Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 54.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 57.85% to Rs 215.16 croreNet profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 54.67% to Rs 24.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.85% to Rs 215.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 71.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 780.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 702.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales215.16136.31 58 780.95702.07 11 OPM %16.5217.32 -14.6214.72 - PBDT38.4227.34 41 116.75113.63 3 PBT32.9321.79 51 96.1991.19 5 NP24.5315.86 55 71.5665.74 9
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:04 PM IST