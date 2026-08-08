Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 61.43% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 34.35% to Rs 257.92 croreNet profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 61.43% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.35% to Rs 257.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 191.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales257.92191.98 34 OPM %15.2814.03 -PBDT39.7826.19 52 PBT34.5421.31 62 NP25.7015.92 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit rises 26.11% in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST