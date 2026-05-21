Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 20.52% to Rs 4.30 croreNet profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.17% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.305.41 -21 11.106.68 66 OPM %0.700.74 -1.620.90 - PBDT0.030.04 -25 0.180.09 100 PBT0.030.04 -25 0.180.09 100 NP0.020.03 -33 0.150.08 88
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:09 AM IST