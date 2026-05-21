Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.52% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.17% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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