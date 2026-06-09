Ambium Finserve Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.28% to Rs 20.02 crore

Net profit of Ambium Finserve Pvt declined 30.77% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.28% to Rs 20.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.91% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 134.79% to Rs 77.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

20.0210.6977.4833.0044.1160.6247.0856.300.290.440.791.450.250.440.731.450.180.260.541.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News