Ambium Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.28% to Rs 17.87 crore

Net profit of Ambium Finserve Pvt rose 150.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.8713.9361.2858.510.320.110.270.110.200.08

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