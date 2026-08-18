Ambium Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.28% to Rs 17.87 croreNet profit of Ambium Finserve Pvt rose 150.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.8713.93 28 OPM %61.2858.51 -PBDT0.320.11 191 PBT0.270.11 145 NP0.200.08 150
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST