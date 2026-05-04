Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 78.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 10915.47 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements rose 78.47% to Rs 1830.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1025.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 10915.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9980.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.88% to Rs 4728.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4303.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 40655.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35336.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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