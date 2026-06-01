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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amco India standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Amco India standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Sales rise 18.77% to Rs 29.11 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 85.71% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.77% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.35% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 117.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.1124.51 19 117.74105.30 12 OPM %0.380.29 -0.992.61 - PBDT0.420.57 -26 1.613.48 -54 PBT0.130.17 -24 0.512.27 -78 NP0.050.35 -86 0.331.87 -82

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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