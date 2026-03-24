AMG Media Networks completes acquisition of IANS India
AMG Media Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has completed the acquisition of balance stake in IANS India [24% Category I shares (with voting rights) and 0.74% Category II shares (without voting rights)]. Consequently, IANS India has become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:04 PM IST