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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 19.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 19.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 155.14 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 19.83% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 155.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.90% to Rs 36.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 571.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 660.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales155.14165.81 -6 571.03660.73 -14 OPM %15.1212.65 -10.4710.45 - PBDT22.0218.58 19 55.0360.44 -9 PBT20.6117.17 20 49.3754.89 -10 NP15.3512.81 20 36.5341.00 -11

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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