Amir Chand climbs after Q3 PAT jumps 94% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) added 2.67% to Rs 128.60 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 93.96% to Rs 34.68 crore on 15.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 571.21 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 103.76% YoY to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

Total expenses climbed 10.27% to Rs 522.24 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 473.61 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 554.23 crore (up 59.98% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 3.95 crore (up 12.22% YoY) during the period under review.

Shares of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) entered into bourses on 2 April 2026. The counter debuted at Rs 195, marking a discount of 8.02% to the issue price of Rs 212. The IPO opened for bidding from 24 to 27 March 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.23 times.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) is a processor and exporter of basmati rice and other FMCG products, with fully integrated operations across the rice value chain, including procurement, processing, and distribution. The companys portfolio is led by basmati rice, complemented by other rice varieties and staple FMCG products such as aata, maida, sooji, besan, salt, and sugar, marketed under its flagship Aeroplane brand and over 40 sub-brands.